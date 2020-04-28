Champion to Launch API "SP" and ILSAC "GF-A" Motor Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- These products will be manufactured to the latest industry specifications for light-duty, spark ignited motor oils and will exceed the API SP specification. SAE 0W-20, 5W-20, 0W-30 and 5W-30 grades will also exceed the requirements of the "RESOURCE CONSERVING" designation and ILSAC GF-6A. They will be backwards compatible with previous API and ILSAC categories including API SN PLUS, API SN and ILSAC GF-5.



Major improvements in the new motor oil specifications include:



- Improved resistance to low-speed preignition (LSPI) in gasoline direct-injection (GDI) and turbocharged engines



- Reduced wear and stretching of timing chains demonstrated with a new engine test



- Improved oxidation resistance demonstrated with revised engine test on new hardware



- Improved sludge and varnish resistance demonstrated with revised engine test on new hardware



- Improved valvetrain wear resistance demonstrated with revised engine test on new hardware



The API Service donut will appear on API SP oils, and the API "Starburst" symbol will appear on the front labels of the resource conserving grades. These oils are backwards compatible



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com