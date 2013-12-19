Champion to Showcase New Racing and Performance Products at SEMA Media Trade Conference

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The MPMC Conference was established specifically for companies involved in the manufacturing of performance products used in racing and performance applications. This year’s conference takes place on January 21-23, 2014 at the Embassy Suites Orange County Airport South in Santa Ana. The MPMC is a truly unique event that brings together editorial staff from all over the world with racing and high performance parts manufacturers for three days of meetings.



MPMC's mission is to provide meaningful solutions to industry-specific issues and challenges, thereby perpetuating the growth and prosperity of motorsports manufacturers. Within this context, MPMC directs its efforts toward providing its members with a forum in which to address industry-related issues, develop programs designed to meet the special needs of performance manufacturers, and offer new business networking opportunities.



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in synthetic oil and has been for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO. http://www.championbrands.com