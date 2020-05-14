Champion Wins with Low-Drag Sprint Wax for Racers

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- The Champion Sprint Wax is formulated to clean, shine, and protects most all types of competition vehicle applications. The low-drag coefficient characteristic lends itself to racing and performance vehicles with gloss and matte painted surfaces, fiberglass and laminated vinyl graphics.



Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance for Champion Oil, states, "The Champion Sprint Wax is a great addition to our family of racing and performance products found in most racing events in North America including the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC), the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM)".



"There are many other popular series such as MOWA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, NDHRA and MARS", added Dedolph. "These sanctioning bodies have shown success with the Champion low-drag coefficient formula Sprint Wax. Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions and our innovation and technical know-how are at the heart of Champion's Racing and Performance Division".



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Sprint Wax ™contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com