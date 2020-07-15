Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil Now Available at KTM World

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- "We're excited about selling Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil, a premium synthetic premix oil for use in 2-Cycle engines. This specially formulated oil meets KTM lubrication and high temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response," stated Paul Wright of KTM World. "Their premium oil additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and performance requirements for our KTM bikes. We have been using Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil in our KTM Bikes for many years." https://www.championbrands.com/synthetic-wp2-2-cycle-racing/



"Most orders ship the same day. We are the largest KTM facility in the world, located at Highland Park Resort, a 1000-acre off-road riding park in the North Georgia mountains," added Wright. "Our Store hours are 9am - 5pm EST, seven days a week. We are a full KTM dealership with sales, service & parts. There are over 100 miles of trails, plus KTM rental bikes, camping cabins, 3 MX tracks, and a Peewee track. Our staff is very experienced, can answer your KTM and Champion WP2 Racing Oil questions." Call 770-748-0771 or visit on line at https://www.ktmworld.com/



Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is a premium synthetic blend premix oil for use in 2-Cycle engines. This specially formulated oil meets lubrication and high temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response. These premium additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and performance requirements.



Champion WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil is compatible with the combustion process, and gives clean, crisp throttle response. WP2 blends with all new generation fuels.



- For use in air-cooled engines

- Outstanding high temperature performance

- Anti-smoke formula

- Anti-foaming and superior anti-scuffing protection

- Increases performance

- Reduces engine deposits, carbon and spark plug fouling

- Exceeds JASO FD and ISO-L-EDG lubrication standards.



