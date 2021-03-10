Champion WP2 Is the Ultimate 2-Cycle Racing Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- Champion WP2 is a high-performance and purpose-built for two-stroke engines operate under severe conditions. The oil is modified for higher compression ratios, higher rpm and leaner combustion, all of which increase heat and pressure. High heat can quickly burn off light oils and cause rapid piston expansion, decreasing piston-to-cylinder wall clearances and increasing the likelihood of piston scuffing and seizure. High pressure can exceed the film strength of low-viscosity oils, which promotes crankshaft bearing wear and pitting.



Champion WP2 provides outstanding film strength and lubricity. It is engineered with carefully selected, higher-viscosity synthetic base stocks to withstand the high heat and pressure common to high-performance and racing applications. Its anti-friction chemistry is race-proven to provide an extra measure of protection against piston scuffing and bearing wear.



Other brands of 2-Cycle oil often burn the fuel and oil during the combustion process leaving destructive deposits on the pistons, rings and in the combustion chamber. Excessive deposits can lead to catastrophic engine problems, including ring sticking, exhaust port blocking and pre-ignition.



Champion's WP2 is formulated with a clean-burning semi-synthetic oil and powerful high-temperature detergent additives for exceptional deposit control. It helps prevent harmful carbon deposits that cause horsepower loss, ring sticking, exhaust port blocking and pre-ignition.



This specially formulated oil meets lubrication and high temperature demands, limits deposits throughout the engine, and delivers clean throttle response. These premium additives provide excellent detergency and dispersant for protection and OEM operational requirements.



Champion's WP2 yields increased performance, clean throttle response, and exceeds JASO-FD and ISO-L-EDG lubrication standards. Part numbers include: # 4090K/12 for a 12 pack of 12.8oz bottles, # 4090N/4 for four Gallon jugs, and #4090AC for one 55 Gallon drum. https://www.championbrands.com/synthetic-wp2-2-cycle-racing/



- Ultimate in two-cycle performance

- Popular in racing and daily applications

- Dyno proven results of 3-5% increase

- Protects coated and non-coated pistons

- Designed for high compression and high-rev engines

- More power over longer runs

- Clean throttle response

- High-temp stability

- Protection against piston scuffing and bearing wear.

- Prevents deposits on combustion chambers & exhaust ports,

- Protects upper ring and piston crown

- Extreme cleanliness

- For use in air-cooled engines

- Anti-smoke formula

- Anti-foaming and superior anti-scuffing protection

- Reduces spark plug fouling



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion products contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com