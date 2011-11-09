Chance to Win Cash Every Day While Helping Chicago Kids Along the Way: Introducing the First-ever Calendar Raffle for Kids™

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (RMHC®-CNI), alongside Children’s Memorial Hospital, announced today the launch of the Calendar Raffle for Kids, a new fundraising effort tied to the sale of a yearly calendar that highlights the stories of kids whose lives have been forever changed by the two organizations.



Beginning today, through Feb. 15, 2012, residents of Illinois can visit http://www.calendarraffleforkids.org or call 1-855-512-KIDS (5437) to purchase calendars and for each calendar purchased in the Chicago raffle, residents are automatically entered for the chance to win cash prizes every day of 2012. Net proceeds from the Chicago calendar raffle, priced at $25 each (with special bundle discounts: 3-pack for $65, 5-pack for $100 and 10-pack for $150), will directly benefit RMHC-CNI and CMH. Prize drawings include $250 each day, weekly $1,000 “Monday Madness” drawings, $10,000 jackpots the first Monday of every month, and a $100,000 holiday cash prize drawing on January 3, 2012.



“By purchasing one of these calendars, supporters will join RMHC and CMH in our efforts to help seriously ill children and their families throughout our community,” said Doug Porter, CEO of RMHC-CNI. “In addition to having some fun, everyone who supports the Calendar Raffle for Kids will forever be part of an important partnership between two of Chicagoland’s longstanding champions for children.”



“We are so proud to be teaming up with RMHC-CNI on this fantastic initiative that will benefit countless children and their families,” said Thomas J. Sullivan, president of Children’s Memorial Foundation. “As we near the holiday season, we encourage everyone to purchase a calendar for themselves and to give them away to others as gifts. The Calendar Raffle for Kids is truly a gift that keeps on giving.”



Both RMHC-CNI and Children’s Memorial Hospital are building two new world-class facilities in downtown Chicago which are scheduled to open in summer 2012.



About RMHC-CNI

Always located in close proximity to major children’s hospitals, RMHC-CNI aims to provide a “home away from home” to keep families together while their child is receiving medical treatment far from home. In July 2012, Chicago will be home to the world’s largest Ronald McDonald House, standing 14 stories tall and providing care and comfort to 86 families in need, each and every night. For more information visit: http;//www.RonaldHouseChicago.org



About Children’s Memorial Hospital

Children’s Memorial Hospital is the place where kids come first. With 1,100 pediatric specialists focusing on 70 specialties in multiple locations, Children’s has provided more care to a greater number of young people than any other Chicago area hospital or medical center, treating more than 146,000 children last year. Children’s has been continuously ranked as Illinois’ top pediatric hospital and one of the nation’s best in U.S.News & World Report. Children’s will open its new, world-class children’s hospital, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, on June 9, 2012. The 23-story, state-of-the-art facility is located in downtown Chicago on the campus of its academic partner, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. When it opens, it will offer the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, research and family-friendly design. For more information visit: www.childrensmemorial.org