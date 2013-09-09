Chandler, AZ - the Place That History Built

Chandler, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- With thousands of years prior to our existence, it is no surprise that there are places in several parts of the world, teeming with history. However, only a handful has actually been successful when it comes to mingling history with the modern world. One such place is Chandler, AZ.



Chandler is located within the Maricopa County. It is considered to be one of the most prominent suburbs in the area of Phoenix, Arizona, and MSA. It has lately been garnering popularity as a tourist spot due to the fact that it plays home to a number of historic properties including the Chandler High School, the Suhwaro Hotel, which has bee around since the 1900s; the Edwards House, and the McCroskey House. Aside from this, Chandler is also known for such scenic spots as the Snedigar Recreation Center, the Playtopia located at the Tumbleweed Park, the Chandler Museum, and the Dog Park, to name a few.



Of course, in order to appreciate all of this, you would need to book yourself in any f the Chandler AZ hotels. One of the Chandler Arizona hotels that you might want to consider is the Quality Inn.



The Quality Inn provides guests with such amenities as access to the outdoor heated pool, complimentary breakfast with waffles, access to wireless high-speed Internet, and use of a 32-inch flat screen TV. This hotel is also located near a number of restaurants so guests have a plethora of choices when it comes to food.



About The Quality Inn

Guests who would like to book a night’s stay at the Quality Inn only need to head to http://dodbusopps.com/48785/23.htm . A fast reservation form can be found at the left-hand part of the page which you can easily fill out.



For Media Contact:

Quality Inn Hotel Chandler Arizona

255 North Kyrene Rd., Chandler, AZ, US, 85226

Phone: (480) 705-0922

http://dodbusopps.com/48785/23.htm