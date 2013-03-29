Chandler Dentist Arizona Family Dental Offers Various Coupons for Dental Procedures

Chandler, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Arizona Family Dental is now offering multiple coupons which can enable its patients to get expensive procedures such as dental crown and Invisalign Braces at hefty discounts. The dental clinic from Chandler provides nearly every type of dental procedure and has over 30 years of experience. Currently there are 5 different coupons the clinic is providing which are available through their website.



The media spokesperson of the family dental clinic elaborated on these offers, “The coupons we are providing are for procedures that are often regarded as expensive. With over 30 years of success we thought it was time to provide the coupons to all new and existing patients as a mean of thanking all individuals who have used our service. We are providing coupons for x-ray exams, cleaning, whitening, dental crown, dental veneer and Invisalign braces procedures. The coupons are available on our website and interested patients are free to use more than one offer. We have now become one of the most experienced Chandler Dentist and our patients are assured to receive high quality treatment. Our priority since our existence has been to focus on the patients first and create a friendly relationship with the families that seek our assistance.”



The dental clinic informed that their hours are flexible and the appointments are planned according to the convenience of the patients. The Dentist Chandler based has gotten great feedback from its patients mainly complimenting the family friendly environment they have managed to establish over the years. The clinic stated that they use latest technological instruments for their procedures and are up to date on any new inventions.



The Arizona Family Dental website also has an option to book appointments online at any of their 5 clinics within the state. The interactive booking application always the patients to easily view which dates and times are available for appointments and for which doctor. The Cosmetic Dentist Chandler based stated that the online booking is a convenient and quick alternative for fixing appointments and is swiftly becoming the preferred way.



About Arizona Family Dental

Arizona Family Dental based out of Chandler is one of the leading dental clinics providing various dental procedures. Through their online platform, http://www.azfamilydental.com/, information regarding the types of services offered by the clinic can be viewed. The dental clinic has over 30 years of experience and is well known in the state of Arizona.



For more information about Chandler Dentist, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of azfamilydental.com, please call at 480-782-5477 or email to info@azfamilydental.com.