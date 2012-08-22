Chandler Dentist Dr. Eric Kerbs Explains Why Regular Visits to the Dentist Are So Important

Chandler, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, many people do not visit the dentist as often as they should. A variety of things—including family and job responsibilities and worrying that the hygienist will scold them for not having perfect brushing habits—prevent people from picking up the phone and setting up an appointment for a routine cleaning.



Dr. Eric Kerbs, a dentist at Smiles on Riggs Family Dental in Chandler, understands the reasons that many people have for avoiding the dentist. But as more research is conducted that shows a direct link between regular dental checkups and overall health, Kerbs also knows that it is truly vital that people see their dentist regularly.



That is why the Chandler dentist—who specializes in preventative, cosmetic and restorative dentistry— recently wrote an article that explains exactly why going to the dentist is such an important part of staying physically healthy—not just in the mouth, but throughout the entire body.



“So many issues have been connected to deteriorated dental health, that you’re risking more than just a lecture about flossing—you’re risking your entire well being!” Kerbs wrote, adding that he and his staff at Smiles on Riggs Family Dental are caring and compassionate and never judge their patients.



According to Kerbs, one of the main reasons to see the dentist regularly is to prevent gum disease, which he said is the leading cause of adult tooth loss in America. The more serious a patient’s gum disease is, he noted, the more it negatively impacts both the person’s oral and overall health.



“Gum disease ravages your gums and teeth, sometimes to the point where patients experience pain, loss of bone, and worsening health issues,” he said.



“Gum disease has also been linked to numerous systemic illnesses, including pancreatic cancer, diabetes, and lung disease.”



The Oral Cancer Foundation has estimated that a person dies from oral cancer once every hour, Kerbs said, and that nearly 37,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or pharyngeal cancer this year alone. Sadly, only slightly more than half of the patients who have oral cancer survive past five years.



The death rate is so high, Kerbs explained, because oral cancer is usually found in the later stages, when it’s particularly difficult to treat.



“If you get regular check-ups, your dentist will check you for oral cancer. Early detection will save your life.”



Finally, Kerbs said, it is important to visit the dentist to discover early signs of cavities as well as help maintain good oral health. While most people are aware about the importance of brushing, flossing and rinsing with fluoridated products, regular visits can make sure people are doing everything they need to do to keep their teeth as clean as possible.



About Smiles on Riggs Family Dental

At Smiles on Riggs Family Dental, giving patients a terrific smile is their top priority. The office’s dentists and team provide quality general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and restorative dentistry performed with a gentle touch and a focus on what is best for the patient’s smile and budget. While the prices are affordable, the team will never cut corners when it comes to providing the personalized service and outstanding service their patients deserve. For more information, please visit http://www.mysmilesonriggs.com