Chandlers Chartered Accountancy Offer Personalised Services to the UK Self-Employed

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Self Employed individuals are understandably highly engaged in the process of running their business and making it a success. The multifarious facets of good business management require more time than any one person can put in, and this is especially so when it comes to the field of finances. Many self-employed individuals feel intimidated by the on-going process of keeping their accounts in order and even a small lapse in this department can lead to serious repercussions. Chandlers Chartered Accountants have made it their business to create personalised professional relationships with owner-managed businesses in the UK to help take the pressure off.



The company provide a wide range of services, including inheritance tax planning, tax investigation management and support and company secretarial services, but are currently seeing a significant upturn in their services for self-assessment tax returns as the deadline begins to loom. This upturn is in large part because the service is so affordable, and because individuals face increasing danger of large fines or unexpected tax deductions should they miss the deadline or fail to leave enough time to get their contributions in order. The impressive turnaround time, competitive price and promise of significant savings has made Chandlers one of the most popular accountants in London with the self-employed.



A spokesperson for Chandlers explained the core values that have seen them grow so, “We have done extensive consulting with all the clients we’ve worked with over the past 13 years and we’ve worked hard to match their priorities. The key things we’ve discovered are that all our clients value the nature of their professional relationships most of all and we work hard to develop trust by being consistent and clear communicators with a priority on understanding the specific needs of their business. Our clients also value our attention to detail, which we apply to everything we do and comes naturally to our dedicated and expert staff. They also place great stock in the security of our agreements, which are fixed fee policies negotiated at the start of the relationship to guarantee peace of mind.”



About Chandlers Chartered Accountants

