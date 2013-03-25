Change of Seasons Triggers Best Time to Cleanse the Body with Chinese Herbs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The average lifespan is increasing, yet for many people the quality of life that goes along with those extra years is not what they would hope for. Medical research has come a long way, but many Americans continue to suffer with chronic conditions that overwhelm their daily activities.



Adopting preventive healthcare practices is one of the best ways to prevent many diseases from happening in the first place and ensure good health throughout one’s lifetime. Spring is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to take health into your own hands. As the weather warms up we may find ourselves desiring lighter, more water-rich foods. This is nature’s way of signaling that it is time to “lighten up” and slough off the density of winter on every level.



Eating right, getting exercise, and avoiding harmful substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and processed food products is crucial, as well as getting enough sleep each night. It’s impossible to always get it right, so gentle cleansing affords most people an opportunity to reverse the hands of time – as least somewhat.



For thousands of years, internal purification has been a part of each culture’s regular ritual for health. We don’t observe many of the same customs of times past, but detoxification is necessary today simply to stay healthy!



Through detoxing, we clean out excess waste matter, environmental pollutants, and chemicals that are trapped in our tissues and organs. Our bodies were never designed to have to deal with the level of contamination we currently encounter in daily life. Eventually, our bodies become less and less able to process these added burdens and that is when our health begins to decline.



JingHerbs.com introduces Restore the Liver, a traditional formula that supports modern health issues. Restore the Liver is a powerful anti-hepatotoxic blend of Chinese herbs and antioxidants that help support liver function and detoxification.



With thousands of years of historical use, Chinese herbs are increasingly popular as alternative healthcare solutions. Restore the Liver features Curcuma, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Milk Thistle, Bupleurum, and Schisandra (also known as schizandra). These herbs act synergistically to help the body eliminate toxins from the body before they have an opportunity to do damage. While the liver, skin, kidneys, and intestinal tract are all organs of detoxification, the liver is the primary agent of this process. Restore the Liver is formulated to assist all the organs of detoxification with primary emphasis on liver support. Visit www.JingHerbs.com for more information.



About Jing Herbs

Jing Herbs, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, is a formulator and manufacturer of the finest and most authentic tonic herb formulas available in the world. The company was founded and incorporated by George J. Lamoureux on 02-02-2002. George Lamoureux is the Founder and CEO of Jing Herbs with his long-time colleague, fellow Senior Herbalist, and business partner John Bonds. The entire staff at Jing Herbs has a long and proud tradition of teaching, guiding, and improving the lives of thousands of clients through the use of tonic herbs. Our herbs are sourced from the authentic regions of their origin and we personally travel to China to inspect, select, and approve the raw ingredients. Our dedication to authenticity, integrity, and efficacy is unparalleled in the industry.



