Changes in 2011-2012 Medicare Enrollment Period Leaves Many Seniors Confused

North Dade, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2011 -- Medicare was created in 1965 as a Federal program administered by the United States government to help provide medical coverage for people 65 years of age and older who meet certain criteria. Other select groups are also eligible for Medicare; for example, people younger than 65 who have received Social Security benefits for at least two years, and those on dialysis for end stage renal disease.



While Medicare may seem on the surface to be an easy enough concept to understand, in reality it can be quite confusing and difficult to grasp its different rules and regulations. Some people end up purchasing Medicare Supplement Insurance—also called Medigap—which is offered by private insurance companies, to help supplement their Medicare. But just as Medicare can be challenging to understand, it can also be hard for people to know how much or what Medigap plan is the best one for them.



In addition, changes to the Medicare annual enrollment plan (AEP) enrollment period are adding to the uncertainty and may cause seniors to miss the chance to make any needed amendments. In the past, the time frame for the AEP has been from November 15 through December 31; this year is the first time these dates have changed, to October 15 through December 7.



The Medicare annual enrollment plan (AEP) time frame is crucial information to have, because this is the time when seniors may alter their Part D prescription drug plans, with any changes going into effect on January 1 of the following year. In addition, this is when anyone on a Medicare Advantage Plan may switch back to original Medicare and apply for a Medicare Supplement. Anyone who is on a Medicare Supplement plan may switch to another supplement plan at anytime throughout the year.



Since so many seniors are unaware of the dates changes, missing the chance to make any needed amendments will certainly occur, causing inconvenience, worry, and undue stress.



