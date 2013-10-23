Mcqueenathome

Changing Careers at 40 - What to Do when Starting Over

 

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- There are few things more nerve wracking than finding a new job except changing careers at 40 .  This is clearly a decision that should not come lightly.

“Having a family, mortgage and more makes decisions much more difficult,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.

McQueen has the perfect option for those who are considering a new career – actuary.

“The actual job of the actuary is very unique and something that many have never heard about except possibly in passing,” said McQueen, “but there is certainly a need for it.”

Basically, you are a risk assessor for companies.  One of the nice things about actuary and actuarial science – you can work as an independent contractor.

“One nice feature about this particular career, there is a definite need for it moving into 2014.  The Bureau of Labor Statistics has excellent things to say about this career on its website .

McQueen has much more to say about actuaries, including more about the actual career itself.  Visit her page on actuaries and changing careers at 40 .  Additionally, learn more about McQueen at Home’s other jobs and career options here.

For More Information
Sandy McQueen, site owner
Avon, IN 46123
317-839-1271
mcqueenathome@gmail.com
http://mcqueenathome.com/

Source: Mcqueenathome
Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2013 at 10:29 AM CDT - Permalink

 