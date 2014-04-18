Changing Consumer Preferences Fuelling Global Hybrid Car Market

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Driven by the changing consumer preference, Global hybrid car market is witnessing a steep rise in demand from past few years. With the rising environmental concerns, consumers are now preferring environmental-friendly cars over conventional cars. Among the four different alternative fuel vehicle types; hybrid (HEVs), electric (EV), natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, consumer preference for Hybrid hybrid is presently ruling the market and expected to grow with a same pace in future.



As per our recent report “Global Hybrid Car Market Outlook to 2017”, global hybrid car market is exhibiting a remarkable growth owing to rising concern for environment protection, volatility in oil prices, government funding and upcoming rules and regulation supporting hybrid vehicles. In addition to that, continuous technological up-gradations and development of supporting infrastructure is bringing a paradigm shift to hybrid cars worldwide. Considering the above factors, the global hybrid car market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



The report provides a comprehensive study of current market scenario and future growth prospects of hybrid car market worldwide. It analyzes different drivers and challenges coupled with potential growth areas to aid players in designing their business strategies and provide them with key insights that help them boost their profits. The report studies global hybrid car industry broken down into two major grounds viz. by key markets (Countries) and by major players. For each 13 country, analysis of hybrid car market covering their market scenario, sales by type & by models and recent activities by government and major players; has been done.



Additionally, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. The section covers detailed description of major hybrid car manufacturers coupled with their key financials and sales by models. Also it includes strength and weakness analysis of players to facilitate reader to gain a deeper insight into competitive scenario in the industry. In a nutshell, the research provides all the prerequisite information for intending clients looking out to venture into hybrid car industry.



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