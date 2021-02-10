Changing Countries and Switching QuickBooks Editions Reduced to the Bare Bones with E-Tech's International Edition Conversion Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- QuickBooks' parent company, Intuit has been developing tax and accounting software since 1983 but was adapted to the UK market and tax system in 2014.



Businesses with operations in different countries face blockades when attempting to convert from one nationality to another. A conversion is necessary when a company has files set up in a version of QuickBooks that is incompatible with the software in another division. QuickBooks is available in different editions for different regions such as Canada, US and UK with features that are specific to that region, for example currency and taxes - unique to that version of the software.



One example illustrating this variation is that the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks are configured to use VAT. This feature is configured as sales tax for the US version. These unique features make it impossible for the US version of QuickBooks to read a file from the Canadian version.



E-Tech's edition conversion service allows for the modification of the nationality of QuickBooks and brings both versions into sync.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/canada-to-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk