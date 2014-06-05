Changing Dynamics of the Indonesian Tourism Market: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- "Indonesia is a leading tourist destination, with the industry contributing more than 8% ot the country's economy. The sprawling archipelago offers as a rich culture and is a preferred destination for tourists, especially from neighbouring countries. It offers a various tourist attractions, such as sandy beaches, various tropical islands, Buddhist temples, archaeological sites, along with many world heritage sites. Despite rising inflow of travellers, the Indonesian tourism industry struggles with challenges sucg as lack of infrastructure, eviornmental concerns, hygine, etc. The government of Indonesia has also undertaken various initiatives to improve its attractiveness, and to overcome the competition from the neighbouring countries.



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Why should the report be purchased?



The report ""Changing Dynamics of the Indonesian Tourism Market” highlights key dynamics pf the Indonesian tourism sector, along with key challenges and government initiatives. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been examined. The report contains latest industry leaders verbatim



Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at key insights. Data collected from key public industry sources and publications has been scanned and analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 5 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available. The dispatch time for hard copies is approximately 8 business days, as each hard copy is custom printed for the client.



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Table of Content



1. Overview: Indonesian Tourism Industry

a. Tourist Attractions

b. Recent Developments



2. Tourism Flows



3. Emerging Trends



4. Government Initiatives



5. Niche Segments



6. Industry Challenges



7. Future Outlook



8. About Smart Research Insights



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