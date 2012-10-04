Changing Payroll Solution in Mid-Year Made Easy: EzPaycheck Software Updates with New YTD Feature

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- "We've heard from many customers that they held off changing to ezPaycheck for too long because they feared the momentous task of transferring data mid-year, and the window for such a change between fiscal years is very small," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "But when they finally did it, users found it was incredibly easy to begin using ezPaycheck, even in mid-year. We want to get this information out to other business owners and managers before they wait longer than they need to."



Small business owners who are seeking productivity-booting solution are welcome to start the free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at halfpricesoft.com. EzPaycheck developing team recently improved this in-house paycheck software with the new YTD feature which makes it simple and easy to change payroll software or begin using payroll software for the first time - even for companies in the middle of their fiscal year.



Forms for entering year-to-date data on ezPaycheck’s intuitive interface have always been simple, but the new edition includes enhancements that make the software even more user-friendly. The easy-to-use interface enables businesses to convert over to ezPaycheck in just a few hours - not days. Smaller companies will spend even less time on the conversion.



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses in US. EzPaycheck payroll system is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphic interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp.



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew, no hidden cost), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. EzPayCheck’s many time- and money-saving features include:



- Updated tax tables and tax rates for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes

- Print paychecks in choice of check formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

- Print paychecks with stubs on blank check stock or pre-printed checks

- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941

- Mask employee Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Customizable deductions and withholding for unique needs -- ideal for churches and non-profits

- Robust reporting features

- Data export for use with Halfpricesoft.com’s ezW2 or other compatible software

- Auto-fill for check data that speeds up payroll

- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge



To start the 30-day free test drive, visit the site at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.