Changing the World One Thought at a Time: Life-Changing New Book Shares Success-Bearing Concepts That Jesus Christ, Gandhi, President Obama and More Applied

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Baltimore, MD – Taking a look back through history, the past two thousand years has been graced by many individuals and personalities that quite literally changed the world. At the top of their own personal games, a compelling new book by Maryland’s Timothy Arnett shares their many concepts and processes to achieving their goals.



‘Changing the World One Thought at a Time’ calls on concepts of the wise understanding of Martin Luther King, President Abraham Lincoln, Jesus Christ and many others.



Synopsis:



The purpose of this book is to explore a new ethical theory I like to call the Utopian Theory; the theory is called Utopian to express the inclusion of everyone and the exclusion of no one çalled Utopia: where all are included in every aspect of society; all have the opportunity at happiness in their life. A way of thinking and or believing that can bring a more peaceful existence to life. A Utopia where the opportunity for happiness involves everyone without alienating anyone for any reason is essential.



The hope is to spark interest in a successful theory that renders the inception of such a way of thinking that allows a society to exist first in our minds and then in practice. The Utopian theory concepts are based and have harmony across major ideologies such as religion, science, and nature. Also, the theory supports and echoes the necessary balance that is necessary for harmony and peace in every aspect of life. Would it not be wonderful to enjoy such a society not only in dreams but in reality? You are what you think! We will explore the current ethical theories and the utopian theory. The utopian theory will be measured against science, nature, religion, and societies' challenges. From the ancient times, the middle ages, the renaissance, the enlightenment and modern times' humans have created great ideas that have had and still have a lasting impact on the way we function and react to one another in society.



From monotheism, humanism, utopia, equality, genetics, and pragmatism, to the world-wide-web have shaped society and formed social interaction which started from a single idea.



As the author explains, his book has many applications.



“The theory of this book can be applied to Management, Leadership, Life, Religion, and Politics. It’s a wholly unique resource that anyone can apply to their unique situation,” says Arnett.



Continuing, “Learn the concepts that famous icons like Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Martin Luther King, President Abraham Lincoln and President Barack Obama understand and use for successful accomplishment of their goals! Learn why we are all one! Learn why and how we are all connected! Learn the secrets to a true Utopia!”



Critics praise the author for his diligent attempts to change the lives of others and improve the world as a whole. Due to the book’s increasing popularity, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Changing the World One Thought at a Time’ is available now: http://amzn.to/13uZAkK



About Timothy P Arnett Sr.

Timothy P Arnett Sr. born October 7th, 1970 in Prince Georges County, Maryland is a proud father, entrepreneur, academic, manager, and now writer. Currently serving the Department of Treasury as a Program Management Official, Timothy P Arnett Sr. provides program management expertise and leadership for essential Presidential Directives such as Homeland Security Presidential Directive-12, Treasury, Identity, Credential, and Access Management (TICAM), Open.gov, and Data.gov. The Presidential Directives span over large Governmental Agencies including the Department of Treasury, Social Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and NASA.