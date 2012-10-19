Channel-in-a-Box (Ciab) Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Channel-in-a-box (CiaB) is defined as collapsing the pieces of traditional master control and playout chains such as switchers, graphics, servers, audio, routing and channel branding into a single integrated software application that runs on generic IT-based hardware. Channel-in-a-box technology is the next big thing in master control automation this year but most of the major hardware merchants, even those selling it warn that (CiaB) is not yet ready for every buyer. This is mainly due to the fact that TV channels differ in sophistication, and complex installations may work best with traditional control room automation.



The global market for Channel-In-A-Box is estimated to register double digit growth rate from 2012 to 2018.North America continues to be the largest market for (CiaB).However, growth is expected to be robust in the markets of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA), out spacing the growth in North America and becoming the new market leader for (CiaB) globally in the next five years. In terms of revenue the market is expected to generate USD 148 million by 2018.



The market is driven by its latest technology advancement providing benefits to the producers and engineers who need a powerful yet compact outboard unit combining the sonic quality and features. As this technology is new most people are not aware about it and moreover the companies are selling Ciab at a high price and the market itself is becoming more competitive. These are the major barriers in the growth of the market. But integration is in trend and it’s still early to predict the future of (Ciab). After being inactive for a long period of time for more than a decade, CiaB is finally creating a buzz among presenters. With companies such as Grass Valley, Playbox, Snell, Harmonic jumping into this venture, this market is expected to grow with high revenues.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



