ChantillyRose.co.uk Provide Mastectomy Bras With Emphasis on Femininity

Breast Cancer affects nearly fifty thousand women a year in the UK alone, and of those, up to 85% now survive due to advances in medical procedures and early diagnoses. The increased survival rate is unquestionably positive, but the impact of the life saving procedures can have negative side-effects, especially for those who have had to have a breast removed.



Chantilly Rose is a company that understands the psychological effect of mastectomy surgery, and has specialised its range of products to provide a range of mastectomy bras and night-gowns that can help women who have been through this procedure feel more comfortable and feminine.



The Fashion Mastectomy Bra Range are available in sets with matching underwear and have a priority on quality and beauty, creating items that are fashionable as well as practical. These come in a wide variety of styles and sizes to fit most body shapes and dimensions.



Chantilly Rose Gift Vouchers are also available on the website. Vouchers are available from twenty five to a hundred pounds, and are redeemable on any of the products on the website.



The items are broken down into different styles, from every day and lightweight to wired and padded, supportive, special and even sports bras for those who enjoy keeping active. As well as loungewear and nightwear, breast forms for other occasions can be bought in a range of different materials, including forms for swimwear and Trulife forms.



A spokeswoman for the site said, “Chantilly Rose is run by mother and daughter team, Libby and Clair. Libby's sister discovered she had breast cancer in 2006. Naturally Libby supported her sister through all the different stages of her fight with cancer; diagnosis, treatment and recovery and it was through this personal experience that Chantilly Rose was born! Libby wanted to help women, like her sister, and give them confidence by providing underwear that was not just comfortable and secure but had style, femininity and perhaps a touch of cheeky seduction too!”



About Chantilly Rose

Chantilly Rose specialise in providing mastectomy or post surgery bras for women who have had a breast removed. At Chantilly Rose they want consumers to experience the all important quality, comfort and security of a well fitting mastectomy product - but with femininity and style that makes them feel that extra bit special. For more information please visit: http://www.chantillyrose.co.uk/