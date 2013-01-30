Chapel Hill Dentist Does Tooth Restorations in One Office Visit

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Tooth restorations, not a pleasant idea, right? But Chapel Hill Dentist, Dr. Frederick G. Lehmann makes the entire experience bearable and even pleasant. Their practice goal is to provide complete dental care services in a comfortable and caring environment. The staff works towards the complete comfort and understanding of all treatment options available. They offer flexible scheduling with excellent time management in a small individual setting. Their services include family dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, crown and bridge single visit appointments, partials and dentures. They have proudly been serving the Chapel Hill and Durham area since 1995.



Dr. Lehmann is a long time resident of Chapel Hill. He completed an advanced general dentistry residency following his 1991 dental degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He is dedicated to continuing education to provide the finest care available.



Frederick G. Lehmann, DDS, PA offers effective dental care to restore the health of teeth. They have the CEREC system available for perfect, single-visit, chair-side restorations, design control and superior aesthetics. Their cosmetic services can result in a whiter, brighter smile.



Many dentists are good at their skills but lack in their hospitality and fail to give an unconditional positive regard to their patients. This can put off patients and ruin the reputation of the doctor. Patients do not expect doctors to be aloof and cold. Doctors like Dr. Lehmann give the patients a good feeling and also give them a sense of security.



“Fred Lehmann's practice including his staff is second to none. We had moved to several cities. When we moved here we unfortunately did not pick the best of practices. We were recommended to him from another Doctor. It was the best thing that happened for our family. Our kids were a bit scared after the prior experience. Fred and his team have made them fans of dentistry. Great work, great atmosphere and they do not push you to any procedure that is not truly necessary.” This a comment left by a patient of Dr. Frederick who is obviously struck by the positivity at the clinic.



“When looking for a dentist in Chapel Hill, NC, Dr. Lehmann was recommended to me. Fred and his staff are kind, attentive, and very skillful. I especially like that he can do a tooth crown in a single visit. He also does root canals and cosmetic dentistry. He's a very fine dentist, highly recommended!” This is a comment left by another patient of this marvelous doctor.



If one is looking for a family Dentist in Chapel Hill, then Dr. Lehmann is the smart choice. To find out about the business hours and the location, interested folks may visit http://fredlehmanndds.com/index.html



About Fred Lehmann, DDS

Dr. Lehmann is a long time resident of Chapel Hill. He completed an advanced general dentistry residency following his 1991 dental degree from UNC Chapel Hill. He is dedicated to continuing education to provide the finest care available. His other interests include running, golf, travel and music.



Media Contact:

Fred Lehmann, DDS

lehmanndds@nc.rr.com

Chapel Hill, NC