Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Expert Kenneth Gallant Offers Tips for Those Considering Bankruptcy

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Kenneth Gallant, a New York bankruptcy attorney with 35 years of experience, offers tips to those facing serious creditor actions and considering Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Having counseled thousands of people in every financial situation, Mr. Gallant has filed hundreds of Chapter 13 cases and has unique experience and knowledge in the industry.



Also known as a "Wage Earner Plan" under Federal Bankruptcy Law, Chapter 13 allows debtors to pay all or a portion of their debts back under the protection and supervision of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. People with sufficient income to complete a repayment plan are eligible to file Chapter 13. They then make regular installment payments to a court officer, who collects the payment and pays the creditor according the individual plan set forth by the court.



For those looking for a fresh financial start, Mr. Gallant recommends considering filing Chapter 13 when facing the following situations:



- To Stop Wage Garnishment: Filing Chapter 13 prevents creditors from contacting employers and stops legal action including wage garnishment and lawsuits.

- To Stop Creditor Harassment: After filing Chapter 13, creditors are prohibited from contacting the debtor, commencing a lawsuit, continuing a lawsuit, or contacting the individual's employer in writing or by phone.

- To Save a Home from Foreclosure: Mr. Gallant has filed Chapter 13 for hundreds of people and saved their homes from foreclosure. All mortgage arrears prior to filing a Chapter 13 must be included under the filing.

- To Return a Repossessed Vehicle: Even after a vehicle has been repossessed, filing a Chapter 13 prevents vehicles from being sold at auction. Lenders must return a repossessed vehicle after its owner files a Chapter 13.



"Thirty-five years ago, when I was a newly admitted attorney, I helped an old farmer save his farm and home through a debt settlement," explains Mr. Gallant. "It was a great pleasure to me (as well as the farmer) to save all he had worked for and loved. I have filed Chapter 13 for people with a regular source of income, which has included Social Security, child support, alimony, rental income and retirement income. These are all cases were a Chapter 13 was necessary and helped my clients get their lives 'back on track.'”



About Kenneth Gallant

Bankruptcy attorney Kenneth Gallant has over 30 years experience helping individuals and families file Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy and make a fresh start financially. Whether they are facing wage garnishment, home foreclosure or divorce, Mr. Gallant's debt relief agencies help clients take advantage of the protections offered under the Bankruptcy Code. The company has three conveniently located offices in Rochester and Fairport, New York. For more information, visit http://www.kengallant.com.