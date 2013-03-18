Chapter 29 Revisited: Compelling Book Tells True Story of American Housewife's Life-Changing Encounter with Jesus

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Jean Coleman first heard the voice of the Lord in 1972 and was miraculously transformed from a 'typical' suburban housewife into a modern-day disciple. Since then she has devoted her life to sharing the gospel at home and abroad, inspiring others to experience miracles within their own lives. Her latest version of ‘Chapter 29’ is touching the hearts of readers from all walks of life.



In its fifth edition, completely revised and printed in five languages, ‘Chapter 29 Revisited’ has been written to serve as a testimony that God uses ordinary people who can believe His word to accomplish supernatural things in the world today.



Synopsis:



This is the true story of what happens when a typical American housewife has a divine encounter with the Lord and becomes a modern-day disciple. How does her husband react when he finds a gospel tract between the ham and cheese in his sandwich? Or her children when their mother starts answering the phone, "Praise the Lord" every time it rings. Jean Coleman is suddenly transformed into a totally new person who views her neighborhood as an exciting mission field and a trip to the grocery store as an opportunity to share the love of Jesus. Even a mishap in the parking lot provides an open door that leads to an unexpected miracle.



You will laugh and you will probably shed a tear or two as you read how the Lord has used this very ordinary woman to do some very extraordinary things. Jean's transparent conversations with a patient and loving God are certain to touch your heart and her every day experiences will inspire you to believe for miracles in your own life.



As the author explains, the awakening she encountered can happen to anyone. “My story is by no means unique. The Lord is looking to use anyone who will dare to believe His word. I’m simply sharing my story in the hope that it will inspire others to realize that God can transform them in the same way,” says Coleman, who now travels throughout the world with her husband preaching the gospel.



Speaking about the new edition of her book, Jean Coleman states, "I believe that we are rapidly approaching the season when there is going to be a fresh move of God across the land. For years the market has been flooded with Christian fiction, but now is the time for more first-person testimonies that can inspire others to step out in faith and demonstrate the power of the Holy Spirit."



Readers appear to agree. In fact, "Chapter 29 Revisited" has drawn a consistent string of rave reviews since its recent release.



“This is truly an inspiring book for all who are Christians or who strive to become Christians. Jean gives a clear, detailed description of just how ordinary people can come to believe in and accept Jesus as their Savior and gain entry into heaven. Indeed, if you are a Christian or would consider being saved and becoming a Christian, you must read this book,” says one reader who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Sheri, was also impressed with the book. She wrote, “After reading this inspiring biography, I feel it teaches us that the grace of God is everywhere and available for us. All we need to do is grab it! You can witness this gift given to us by observing those that chose to grab it.”



About Jean Coleman

Jean Coleman is a friend of God. After serving as pastors of The Tabernacle in Laurel, Maryland for twenty years, Jean and her husband resigned their position in the church and launched out into a global ministry that is carrying them to the uttermost parts of the earth with the gospel. Their hearts have been particularly joined to the nations of India, Peru and Niger.

Featured in leading Christian publications as a columnist and free lance writer, Jean also served for many years on the Board of Advisors of Ministries Today magazine. She has a deep love for pastors' wives and for ten years wrote and distributed a monthly newsletter, The Pastor's Helpmate, that was read by hundreds of ministerial wives. Today Jean teaches several Bible studies every week and continues to serve as a role model to Christian women around the world. Jean and Jack Coleman currently reside in Knoxville, Tennessee.