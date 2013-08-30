A Custom Char Aznable Printer Is About to Be Launched by Canon'S Pixus X Gundam Project

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Char Aznable appears to be getting a lot of things customized the way he likes, from his red Zaku II to his red Z’gok to his red Gelgoog and eventually, his Red Toyota Auris. Now, the Red Comet is having another machine customized to his liking - and in this occasion, Canon will be providing it.



Char Aznable, whose real name is Casval Rem Deikun, is an imaginary character from the Gundam series. He was a big villain in the first series of the franchise Mobile Suit Gundam, but then he becomes an ally of the major figures in Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.



Basically, the fantastic news is that Char Aznable will be getting his own personalized printer built by the guys over at Canon. Like it was predicted, it will appear in the red comet’s custom color which is red. All part of a Canon’s PIXUS X Gundam project.



The PIXUS MG7130 Char’s Customized Kit Printer is so limited that just 500 items will be produced. These personalized printers arrive with Zaku II decals and will be launched next month, September 27. The campaign is arranged to finish on October 31.



Yet that’s not all, Gundam is also featuring Canon’s most recent line of printers, the PIXUS MG7130 (which people should never confuse with the regular MG‘s that are synonymous with Gundam). These printers arrive in 4 different colours which are black, white, red and brown.



For individuals not used to the animation world, who can be in position to purchase this printer someday Canon’s Pixus X Gundam Project, it is crucial to point out that Mobile Suit Gundam, or just Gundam, is a well-known Japanese animation franchise, developed by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate for Sunrise studio in 1979.



“As a fan and collector of the Gundam gadgets, the new Char Aznable printer will be an incredible addon to my collection and I’m positive it will make many people happy, not talking about one of the most successful Marketing plans Gundam have ever created” states Michael Gregler, One of Gundam fans.



Basically, Canon also launched a promotional video to advertise the collaboration and it presents The Char Custom printer.



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