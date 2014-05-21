Characteristics of a Tax Consultant That One Needs to Know

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Tax consultants are financial experts that are knowledgeable in tax law. Being well versed in the field, these individuals provide advisory and consultancy services to their clientele on how to minimize tax liabilities while still complying with the law of the land. These experts are also up to date with the changing tax legislations and explicate the tax law’s intricacies and its implications to clients in simple understandable terms.



Why hire a tax consultant? It’s a fast paced world. Every working individual may not have spare time to file and compute income tax returns. Prior to hiring a tax consultant, it’s best to know the qualities that these experts should possess. These experts will deal with one’s financial matters so it is really critical to know that they can get the job done effectively, efficiently and as much as possible, economically.



A tax consultant is a mix of an advisor and a service provider, that being said this person should work harmoniously with clients to be able to successfully perform and get the job done. Listed below are the characteristics that a tax consultant should have.



Analytical and Critical Thinking. Tax consultants are hired to assist businesses and individuals in creating strategies when dealing with tax and help clients prepare for their future. This requires analytical and critical thinking for the consultants have to examine the client’s present situation and the market’s trend then come up with a solution or strategy to ensure that an individual minimizes his tax liabilities and a businesses or a company is not paying its taxes excessively.



Intuitive and Detail Oriented. It is a must that a tax consultant pays too much attention to details. Tax law isn’t constant and may change expectedly. This is something that these experts should monitor and anticipate and then respond promptly with advices applicable to client’s needs and issues.



Credible and Competitive. The tax consultant’s educational background and experience in the field speaks his competitiveness. As for the consultant’s credibility, this can be seen through his portfolio and track record. The number of individuals and companies that a consultant had worked with reflects both his credibility and competiveness. The number show that the consultant had dealt with a lot of tax related problems, and these problems may require different strategies and approach for them to be solved.



Confident. The consultant must present his self confidently and must not show any sign of intimidation or weakness when faced with a difficult situation this makes the client question if he’s capable of doing the job. When asked with difficult inquiries, the answers should be accurate and firm. This enables the consultant to earn the client’s trust for the client saw and heard that he knows what he’s doing.



Remember, these experts will be dealing with tax and financial matters, it’s reasonable to be meticulous on choosing the one to hire. If one finds a tax consultant with the above characteristics, that consultant is the one to go with.



About Interstate Tax Strategies, P.C

When it comes to Atlanta tax services, Interstate Tax Strategies, P.C. is unique in its exclusive focus on interstate sales and use tax. Ned Lenhart, CPA, is President of Interstate Tax Strategies and has been perfecting his tax consulting skills for over 27 years. He started Interstate Tax Strategies, P.C. in 2003 after serving as a Firm Director for Deloitte in its Atlanta office. Prior to joining Deloitte in 1994, Ned was a Sr. Manager with Arthur Andersen in Kansas City, Missouri. Ned also worked for the Missouri Department of Revenue where he was the Director of the Compliance Division and led the state's civil and criminal tax enforcement efforts. He also served as Deputy Director of the Division of Taxation and Bureau Manager for the Compliance Division.