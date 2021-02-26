Charcoal Market Forecast Report : Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Market Size – USD 5.88 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 1.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for charcoal in water filtration



The global charcoal market is expected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Charcoal finds extensive usage as a fuel in metallurgical smelting applications. The charcoal possesses a fixed carbon content, which lies in the range of around 50.0% to about 95.0%. The fixed carbon content of charcoal is crucial in metallurgy processes, as it is accountable for the reduction of iron oxides of the iron ore for the production of the metal. Brazil is the only nation across the globe that deploys charcoal on a large scale in blast furnaces used in the production of steel, as a heat source, along with providing carbon monoxide for reduction of iron ore.



Charcoal finds widespread usage in the home and outdoor recreational cooking, which, in turn, is playing a significant role in boosting the demand for charcoal. It is used in several hotels and restaurants as part of their marketing strategy to lure customers. Surging demand for wood charcoal has garnered significant traction in the market, allowing existing market players to plan strategies to expand their market share, as well as attracting new entrants into the market.



However, the adverse impact of the production of charcoal on the environment through the emission of greenhouse gases may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3273



Key participants include:

- Royal Oak Enterprises LLC

- Kingsford Product Company

- Timber Charcoal Company LLC

- GRYFSKAND

- Duraflame Inc.

- Sagar Charcoal Depot

- NAMCHAR (Pty) Limited

- Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd

- Pyrocal Pty Ltd

- Direct Charcoal Ltd.

- among others.



COVID-19 Impact

In the current situation, metallurgical companies, one significant consumer of charcoal, have shown strong determination and carry on to uphold production amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely affected businesses worldwide. Although metal production, including iron and steel and related activities, are covered under the Essential Commodities Act, it is a matter of concern as to how long metallurgical companies can go on producing. For instance, steel companies had bookings till March 2020 and would start facing issues to sell products from April as the majority of automotive companies and white goods producers shut down production, and hence impacting the demand for needle coke. Also, the fears of extension to the lockdown period would further rupture the production activity in many sectors comprising the electric vehicles segment.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- By type, Lump charcoal held a significant market share in 2019. Lump Charcoal offers advantages such as it has easier temperature adjustment, contains no additives, lights quickly, produces little amount of ash, and burns hotter.

- By distribution channel, the offline distribution channel contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The charcoal industry is very offline-intensive. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty. However, the offline channel necessitates the requirement of substantial investment of time by the buyer and high selling costs.

- By application, filtration is likely to witness the fastest growth rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. The reason behind the high growth of the filtration application is that charcoal is quite natural and effective at removing several toxic items from the water, including chlorine and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) without disturbing the salt and mineral content of water and the usage of any chemicals.



Order Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3273



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global charcoal market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Lump Charcoal

- Charcoal Briquettes

- Japanese Charcoal

- Sugar Charcoal

- Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Online

- Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- Metallurgical Fuel

- Barbeque

- Filtration

- Healthcare

- Construction

- Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3273



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- MEA



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Charcoal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Charcoal Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for automotive catalytic converters

Continued…



Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/charcoal-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries regarding customization, kindly connect with us.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Growth

2. Bentonite Market demand

3. Digestive Enzymes Market Forecast

4. Fish Oil Market Analysis

5. Geotextile Market Share

6. Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market size