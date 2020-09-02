Charcoal Market to Generate Revenue Worth $6,566.5 Million by 2024

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- Due to the mushrooming utilization of charcoal in water treatment facilities and recreational cooking, the global charcoal market will demonstrate explosive growth in the coming years, according to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. In recent times, there has been a sharp surge in the usage of lump charcoal, because of its low ash content, high calorific value, and the ability to reach a higher temperature than the other commonly used kinds of charcoal.



The global charcoal market was valued at $5,882.8 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $6,566.5 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.



The growing usage of charcoal in cooking, especially in barbeque and grilling applications, is a major factor driving the expansion of the charcoal market across the globe. The rising public awareness of healthy diets and nutrition and the changing food choices of people are pushing up the popularity of barbequed and grilled food around the world. This is, in turn, boosting the requirement for charcoal, as it is needed for cooking these types of foods.



Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/charcoal-market/report-sample



Another key growth driver for the market is the rising usage of charcoal in water treatment facilities. Japanese white charcoal is heavily used in water treatment facilities for eliminating harmful chemicals and pathogens and enriching the water with minerals. Additionally, the ability of the activated charcoal carbon filters to remove sediments, foul odor, and toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from water is making them highly sought after in water treatment plants.



Lump charcoal, sugar charcoal, charcoal, Japanese charcoal, and charcoal briquettes are the main categories under the type segment of the charcoal market. Amongst these, the lump charcoal category recorded significantly high growth, in terms of both value and volume, in the market in the years gone by. This was the result of the ability of lump charcoal to attain a higher temperature more quickly and produce lesser amounts of ash in comparison to the other charcoal types.



Apart from achieving a higher temperature rapidly, lump charcoal also produces a lower ash content and has a higher calorific value and is therefore, widely preferred by people over the other types of charcoal. When application is taken into consideration, the charcoal market is classified into industrial, barbeque, filtration, and metallurgical fuel categories. Out of these, the barbeque category is predicted to record huge expansion in the market in the future years.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Charcoal Market Research Report: By Type (Lump Charcoal, Charcoal Briquettes, Japanese Charcoal, Sugar Charcoal), Application (Metallurgical Fuel, Barbecue, Industrial, Filtration), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, China, Thailand, India, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia) – Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/charcoal-market



The rising popularity of barbequed foods and barbeque cooking, especially in the Asian countries, is the primary factor fueling the progress of this category in the market. Geographically, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) charcoal market is predicted to be very lucrative in the forthcoming years, because of the increasing requirement for charcoal for barbeque cooking and the rapid urbanization in several regional countries. In African countries, the middle-income households are generating huge demand for charcoal.



Hence, it can be said with surety that the market will exhibit rapid advancement across the world in the upcoming years, mainly on account of the growing usage of charcoal in barbeque cooking and water treatment plants.



Browse More Reports:



Offshore Wind Turbine Market Research Report: By Water Depth (Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water), Installation (Fixed, Floating), Turbine Capacity (Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, > 5 MW) - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2026

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/global-offshore-wind-turbine-market-analysis



Ultra-Thin Solar Cells Market Research Report: By Technology (Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide, Gallium Arsenide), Grid Type (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Application (Building-Mounted, Automotive, Aerospace) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ultra-thin-solar-cells-market



Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report: By Battery Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Ion Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide), End User (Automotive, Power, Electrical & Electronics) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market