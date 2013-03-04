"Charge Cards in Argentina" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Charge Cards in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The number of charge cards in circulation remained low in Argentina, accounting for less than 1% of financial cards in circulation in 2012. As a product orientated towards higher-income consumers, it is a niche card type. Charge cards allow high-income Argentineans to purchase products and services without limits. Charge cards saw a 7% rise in card numbers in circulation in 2012, while transaction volumes increased by 8% and transaction value grew by 29%, driven in part by the high inflation...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
