"Charge Cards in Hong Kong, China" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- In 2012, charge cards recorded steady growth of 5% in transaction value, reaching HK$19.5 billion. In 2012, charge cards only accounted for a nominal share of total card payment transactions. Charge cards were not popular in Hong Kong. The unpopularity was mainly because the application criteria set by issuers was very high. For example, American Express Co only accepted cardholders who had a minimum income of HK$300,000 per year.
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
