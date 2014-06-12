Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Charge Cards in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013 the number of charge cards in circulation decreased to 16.6 million, as those Italians which still chose to use such cards showed a preference for credit cards over charge cards (the so called "carte opzione"), which provide the option of paying the balance monthly, or having a revolving balance in order to finance their expenses over a longer period of time, as the economic and financial crisis strongly impacted Italians' available income. That said, credit cards in circulation also...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Italy report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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