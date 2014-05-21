Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Charge Cards in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Charge cards remained in the shadow of debit and credit cards in the Czech Republic over the review period. Charge cards continued to be perceived as exclusive cards and many consumers remained unaware of the concept behind these cards and the benefits they offered. Operators struggled to find the best distribution method to increase the popularity of the charge cards, while issuers only kept charge cards in their portfolio as an addition to other products and to offer customers a complete...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Charge Card Transactions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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