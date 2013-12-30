Charisma Home Decor Launches Line of Handcrafted Accents for the New Year

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Unique, decorative home decor is right around the corner for the up and coming new year with the elegant, sophisticated line of Charisma. Charisma is an online home decor company that specializes in creating handcrafted home decor products and accessories for sale. Accents in their home decor catalog include decorative pillows, crackle glass vases, custom picture frames, wooden ornaments and more. While styling the home with traditional gifts is popular and gives an attractive finish. Charisma focuses on designing the home with unique, delicate products that are handcrafted with character and charm. The items in their online collection exhibit quality, intimacy and grace. This new year the home decor company plans on launching its artistic yet exquisite line of fine accessories. With many homeowners and interior decorators giving the house a grand atmosphere for 2014, this is the perfect time for Charisma to premiere its line.



Charisma home decor was started and founded by Mr. and Mrs. Whitaker, a loving married couple of 36 years. After raising 9 children they decided to combined each others’ love of arts, crafts and sewing into a beautiful family owned online home decor company. Their mission is to provide every home with lavish decorative gifts and accessories that creates a timeless unique appeal. The home should be a reflection of personality, character, love and memories while still possessing a stylish, creative blend. That’s what Charisma loves to add with their custom collection of handcrafted products such as fine decorative pillows sets, flower crackle glass vases, wooden birdhouse ornaments and decorative picture frames. The company also carries a small line of handcrafted jewelry which is equally impressive as its home decor.



January 2014 look out for the stunning, chic line of Charisma. While most home decor products capture the eyes. Charisma home decor creations capture the heart. Each and every item in their online catalog is custom created with elegance and poise, which can’t be found or duplicated anywhere else. What better way to personalize the home and make it your castle than to add breathtaking accessories that are one of a kind. A few pieces premiering in the line for the new year is a beautiful noir pillow set, a large silky magenta colored throw pillow, a sparkling gold and white crackle finish vase, a glossy purple wall picture frame and an adorable turquoise birdhouse ornament. These are the some of the gorgeous pieces that will be available from the catalog.



About Charisma

Charisma is an online home decor company that specializes in creating handcrafted home decor, home accents and handcrafted jewelry for sale. Charisma was founded and started by Mr. and Mrs. Whitaker, a loving married couple of 36 years. After raising nine children and overcoming personal trials and tribulations, they decided to combine each others love of art and crafts into an elegant, exquisite and sophisticated online home decor company.