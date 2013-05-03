Charity Doggie Wash Pampers Pets in Support of the Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey's Therapy Dog Program

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- On April 30, 2013 Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care founder Dakarai Larriett and Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey Executive Director Lynette Whiteman were blown away by the community support of their Charity Doggie Wash VIP Press Preview Event which was hosted by the Chelsea Kennel Club in New York. “We are so grateful and honored that Gerrard Larriett and the Chelsea Kennel Club chose Caregiver Canines to benefit from their generosity. Our vision is to bring our model of home-visiting therapy dogs to more programs throughout the U.S.” said Whiteman.



The day was a fun-filled open house that allowed VIPs and press to meet Caregiver Canines Visiting Therapy Dog Program dogs and handlers and to learn more about how the non-profit supports the elderly and disabled who are unable to own dogs of their own.



Guests' dogs were treated to a luxury mini spa treatment by Chelsea Kennel Club owner Dana Derraugh as their owners were pampered to hors d'oeuvres and gifted with a Gerrard Larriett 'Pet Spa in a Box" in home pet aromatherapy grooming kit.



Angelina Pivarnick of MTV’s Jersey Shore exuded “I enjoyed being part of this amazing event. I truly love what Caregiver Canines represents. Peanut's dry wash was amazing. Special thanks to Gerrard Larriett for his fab aromatherapy pet care products. Peanut will definitely be using it!!!”



VIP guest attendees included:

Renowned Pet Couturier, Anthony Rubio and dogs Bogie & Kimba

MTV Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick and dog Peanut

Jin Jin, Therapy Dogs International Certified Canine Good Citizen & Caregiver Canines Therapy Dog

Ron Trotta and Schmitty the Weather Dog

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Kidear Youmans



For the month of May Gerrard Larriett (www.gerrardlarriett.com) will donate 10% of product sales to Caregiver Canines Visiting Therapy Dog Program and Chelsea Kennel Club will donate 10% of grooming sales to the charity.



More event photos can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/aromapetcare.



About Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care

The Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care system is a 'Pet Spa in a Box' that therapeutically tackles the odors that come along with pet ownership and makes bath time a fun, pampering experience for pet and owner. The line includes pet shampoo and conditioner, pet freshening and shining spray and handmade deodorizing soy candles for the home. Each signature aromatherapy scent has been personally chosen by Larriett for its mind and body aromatherapy benefits.



About helsea Kennel Club

The Chelsea Kennel Club has been called a pet store without cages and Dana Derraugh makes sure to carry only the highest quality eco-friendly products that include pet shampoo, conditioner, deodorizing candles and other grooming products. To pamper her high-end clients at Chelsea Kennel Club, Derraugh offers the quality products offered by Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care.



About Caregiver Volunteers Of Central Jersey Canine Program

Do you love dogs but can't own one anymore? Do you know someone who is a dog lover and misses the unconditional love and pure joy that only dogs can bring? Perhaps you own a dog and would love to share the love that they provide to you with someone in need? The Caregiver Canines program is just the answer! It is a unique program that provides handlers and their certified pet therapy dogs to visit in client's homes.



