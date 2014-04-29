Charity Organization to Hold Multiple Events to Support Local Families in Need

White Plains, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Charity organization, JBC MGT Foundation, is one of the most recent Maryland charities to offer support to families in the Washington, D.C., area. It is the creation of parent company JBC Strategic, Policy & Process Management, LLC. and its owner, Joseph B. Cox.



“The foundation was created in 2014 to support families in need as well as support other charities and provide mentor and financial services to youth,” said Cox. “The general theme of the foundation is helping families.”



Cox said that an important part of being a business is to give back to the community.



“As a child, challenges and sacrifices were made by my mom who was on a very low income,” said Cox. “We always made it as a family by helping each other, and today we continue to do the same. Hence, the inspiration for me to establish the JBC MGT Foundation.”



The Maryland foundation is holding multiple events in the Washington, D.C., area throughout 2014. Starting in May, JBT MGT is holding monthly mentoring program meetings that will feature local school readings and local entrepreneurs who want to support mentoring youth in the area.



On May 24, the JBC MGT will hold the Foundation Social Food & Clothing Drive at the Hilton Garden Inn in Waldorf, Md. Several other business investors and major contributors are scheduled to be in attendance.



According to the foundation’s website, canned goods, new or used seasonal clothing for any size children or adults and financial contributions can be donated. The donations will be given to a local homeless shelter, food pantry and families in need.



In August, JBC MGT is holding a back-to-school event that will collect school supplies for future scholars.



In November, JBC MGT is teaming up with other local charities in the Washington, D.C., area to offer Joint Charity Collaborations. This event will bring together multiple charities all with the intent to support families in need.



Finally, in December the group is holding JBC MGT Community Support, another food and clothing drive for families in need.



About JBC MGT Foundation

The JBC MGT Foundation is a Washington, D.C. foundation under the parent company, JBC Strategic, Policy & Process Management, LLC, that offers support to local families in need through events and other charities. For more information, please visit http://jbcmgt.org



JBC Strategic, Policy & Process Management, LLC

4475 Regency Place, Suite 202

White Plains, MD 20695