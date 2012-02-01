Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- Maximus Vending LLC, a vender of candy and toy products in the Shreveport - Bossier City markets, is excited to announce the delivery and placement of a Northwestern Super 60 Gumball machine to the practice of Dr. Tim Angely at Advanced Chiropratic. The new Northwestern Super 60 is expected to be placed on location on January 31, 2012.



Keith Hudson, Managing Partner of Maximus Vending states, "I'm really excited about landing this great location, not only for Maximus Vending, but for Meals on Wheels. Advanced Chiropratic is Maximus's first medical based location. We are eager to expand our reach to a new demographic in Shreveport. I would especially like to thank Dr. Tim Angely for allowing us into his business."



Maximus Vending anticipates to deliver over 30 machines into the Shreveport - Bossier market by the end of 2012. Maximus Vending donates 10% of all their sales to the Shreveport, LA chapter of Meals on Wheels. Any business in the Shreveport - Bossier City market looking to help Meals on Wheels can contact Maximus Vending at 318-734-5298 to have a new candy machine placed in their business at no cost.



About Advanced Chiropractic

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Advanced Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness, if they could. This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of our wellness center.



1953 East 70th Street #1 Shreveport, LA 71105-5300

(318) 797-1505

http://www.drangely.com/



About Maximus Vending LLC

Maximus Vending LLC was founded in 2011 to help place high quality candy products throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City market. Maximus Vending has teamed up with the Caddo Council of Aging and will donate 10% of all products sold to the Shreveport chapter of "Meals on Wheels". Maximus Vending currently has 14 machines on location, with 3 additional machines in stock awaiting placement.