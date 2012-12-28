Charity52 Releases Limited Edition "Achieve" T-Shirt with Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Charity52 proudly announces that this week they have released a limited edition "Achieve" t-shirt in partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas (DSACT). The shirt design seeks to raise awareness about the programs and services they offer. Charity52 is a socially conscious business that partners each week with one of the million or more registered 501(c)(3) charities and non-profits in the U.S. to put a spotlight on their cause.



While the genetic condition known as Down syndrome impairs intellectual development, it does not impair the many talents and gifts of the individual. Since 1991, DSACT (http://dsact.com/) has promoted inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome and the fulfillment of each individual's potential through programs, services, resources and advocacy. This week, Charity52 is working with the non-profit organization to release a limited edition “Achieve” t-shirt to bring awareness to their cause.



“We are honored to be working with DSACT this week to highlight the programs and services they provide,” said Charity52 President Chris Scharff. “We worked closely with the staff at DSACT and think the “Achieve" design captures the spirit and optimism so prevalent throughout their organization."



Each week, Charity52 pairs a new charity with a nationally renowned artist to create a new limited edition t-shirt design. The goal of which is to connect real people with important causes and make a real difference.



Down syndrome, which is usually caused by an error in cell division called non-disjunction, occurs in approximately one in every 800 live births, touching every race, nationality, religion and socioeconomic group. While the cause is unknown, the error occurs at conception through no fault of the mother and with 80 percent of the mothers under 35 years of age.



Many with Down syndrome have health complications such as respiratory, vision and hearing problems among others. For DSACT and Charity52, the most important fact to remember about those with Down syndrome is that they are more alike than different from other children and adults. DSACT's mission is to provide education, support and resources to individuals with Down syndrome, their families, professionals and the community, while building public awareness and acceptance of the talents, gifts and abilities of individuals with Down syndrome.



"DSACT has meant a lot to our family. Through the organization, we have formed some very close and life-long friendships. It has been a place to find understanding, knowledge, advice and acceptance. My daughter has taken part in art, swim and yoga classes. I feel like these programs are crucial to her growth as well as my emotional growth." ~ Rachel, DSACT parent



Available for only a week, this limited edition shirt by DSACT is printed on high quality poly-cotton blend shirts made to last forever so that they endlessly foster awareness that can help Down syndrome individuals to “Achieve.” For more information, please visit http://www.charity52.org



About Charity52

Charity52 is one of a new breed of socially conscious businesses operating with community involvement as a core part of their business model. Each week, the Austin, Texas-based Charity52 pairs a new charity with a nationally renowned artist to create a new limited edition t-shirt design. The goal of which is to connect real people with important causes and make a real difference.



Contact information

Alice Ruiz Executive Director

512-410-0004

Charity52

PO Box 171058

Austin, TX 78717

http://www.charity52.org