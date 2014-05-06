Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Accepting Expungement Legal Services This Spring

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Individuals who are facing criminal charges must understand that criminal charges are not going to disappear on their own. In fact, they can affect the most important aspects of their lives. Including but not limited to getting a new job, taking out a loan or even buying a home. Charles Block, Attorney at Law, is pleased to announce that he is now accepting legal services for expungement in NJ. An expungement is a formal petition created by the New Jersey court system that can effectively remove a conviction from a defendant’s criminal record. To ensure proper expungement assistance, an individual must hire an attorney who has handled numerous expungement cases in the past.



Charles Block, Attorney at Law, assists clients by navigating them through the entire expungement process and obtains a new beginning once the expungement is accepted by the court. Expungements are decided on a case by case basis. Due to the unique implications of each expungement, Attorney Block is highly-requested because of his proven track record of handling expungement cases in the state of New Jersey.



Individuals who are interested in hiring Attorney Block for his legal services can begin to take action by calling his office at 856-741-1495. During the initial consultation, Attorney Block will speak about the implications involved with having a criminal charge expunged and will clearly explain every detail of having a record cleared.



Attorney Block’s website offers vital information about expungements, including the legal definition, indictable offenses, convictions which are not eligible, ordinances and much more. Before speaking with Attorney Block in person, or via the phone, individuals can visit his website to gather information on the events that lay ahead.



Along with providing legal services for expungements, Attorney Block also offers legal services for conditional discharge in NJ, which is a similar legal field. He is also accepting consultations for conditional discharge litigation this spring as well.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation and flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/.