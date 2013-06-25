Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Offers Assistance to Avoid Disaster Real Estate Closings

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Closing on a home can be one of the most exciting times in someone’s life, whether it is a first time homebuyer, second or third, there can be many things that go wrong during the final closing process. With that being said, Charles Block is proud to now offer legal advice when it comes to all of the documentation that comes along with closing. This will help avoid any real estate disasters from happening. Charles Block will inform his clients not to sign any further paperwork or documentation until any errors have been corrected. If this holds up the process, than so be it as long as the details are correct, closing will then proceed.



The attorney of NJ works to avoid any nightmares during what should be a fun and exciting time for a couple or individual. There are many instances that can go wrong, but with the help of an attorney, Charles Block will make sure all loose ends are tightened to move the process along quickly. By going over the contract one last time and other negotiations prior to signing will result in a smooth transaction with an attorney. Whether there is a lack of funds, the buyer was not approved for a mortgage, etc., this could delay the home buying process which is something Charles Block tries to avoid at all costs.



However, if any details in the contract are not what the buyers or sellers negotiated, he will not force any client of his to go through with closing until they are satisfied. There are many details that could make the closing process go south, which is why it is important to have an attorney like Charles Block by one’s side during one of the largest investments one will ever make in their lifetime. Contact Charles Block today for more information on real estate closing.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years as one of the most reputable and affordable attorneys. He dedicates himself to each and every case no matter how minor or major the crime may be. He understands how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation, where flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/