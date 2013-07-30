Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Charles Block, Attorney At Law, now offers drunk and disorderly services. The DWI NJ attorney has handled his fair share of DUI and DWI criminal cases, and is now offering related services to those who have fallen victim to a drunk and disorderly or public intoxication incident. This offense is extremely common and can be caused due to many different reasons, such as being a danger to oneself or others in public, violating the peace, or any kind of disruption to society. Many individuals are intoxicated every day while in public, whether it is outside of bars and towns, which is not a crime, however any kind of disturbance is. With that being said, Charles Block, Attorney at Law will be able to represent one who has been convicted with these charges to determine what action to take.



The attorney of NJ will be able to decide how to handle the case depending on if the charges have been classified as a misdemeanor or Disorderly Persons Offense. In most cases, the charge will be considered a Disorderly Persons Offense which allows the matter to be heard in the local Municipal Court. While being publically intoxicated, many do not realize how they are acting nor do they mean to disrupt anyone, but it is not uncommon that alcohol is a factor that leads to many other crimes. Whether one is simply charged with public intoxication or any other crimes they may have committed under the influence, Charles Block will fight for a client’s case.



Depending on the severity of the case one may have to go on probation, possible jail time and fined hundreds of dollars. Charles Block will aggressively fight any charges that may lack probable cause, or where there was not enough evidence for an officer to follow through with administering public intoxication fines. The DUI and DWI attorney will help client’s lessen the severity of their charge if it happens to be a Disorderly Persons Offense, or have it dropped altogether due to lack of evidence, etc. For more information on drunk and disorderly conduct charges contact the Charles Block, Attorney at Law, today.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years as one of the most reputable and affordable attorneys. He dedicates himself to each and every case no matter how minor or major the crime may be. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation, where flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/