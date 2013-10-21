Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Representing Clients Driving with a Suspended License

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Driving is a privilege that many individuals take for granted. Charles Block, a traffic violation lawyer in New Jersey, is pleased to announce he will now be representing clients who have been charged with driving with a suspended license. There are a variety of different situations and traffic violations that could lead to a suspended license and the results can significantly alter a person’s life, both their driving record and their personal life. In addition to fines paid and the possibility of getting more points added to the record, an individual charged with driving with a suspended license could be sentenced to mandatory jail time and loss of driving privileges.



To receive representation and assistance to help get through this difficult situation, attorney Charles Block will work diligently and promptly for his clients in an effort to get their driving privileges restored and their lives back in order. Under certain circumstances, a person who knowingly drives with a suspended license would be risking significant incarceration in the County jail or a possible jail sentence in state prison for their actions. Charles Block offers a free initial consultation for those that need their case defended.



A suspended license in New Jersey can occur as the result of too many points on their license, failing to arrive in court for a mandatory hearing, failing to provide a law enforcement officer with proof of insurance, drugs in the motor vehicle, DWI/DUI, reckless driving, or other numerous motor vehicle violations. Individuals can also have their license suspended if they abandon their broken down vehicle on any highway or other public property—like the New Jersey Turnpike—without alerting the proper authorities.



Charles Block will thoroughly review any cases he’s presented with and communicate clearly with his clients the options they have to get their driving privileges restored. He will let them know promptly how the case is proceeding and fight for a favorable outcome.



Also representing clients charged with traffic violations, criminal charges and driving while intoxicated, Charles Block will fight to restore the public image of his clients and get the charges dropped or reduced as quick as possible. For more information on his services or to retain his services for representation of driving with a suspended license, please call 856-741-1495 or fill out an online form on his website today.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation and flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/.