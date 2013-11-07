Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Representing Clients with Drug Charges

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Individuals who use drugs—whether narcotics or pharmaceutical drugs without the required prescription—are risking serious consequences. Those who are caught distributing drugs or are found with illegal drugs in their possession can be charged with a crime that will permanently be displayed on their record. To help those individuals, the New Jersey defense attorney Charles Block, Attorney At Law, is pleased to announce he is now representing clients who have been charged with drug possession. Individuals can be charged if the drugs are found on the person, in a backpack, in car, or in the home.



The penalty for a drug charge is dependent on the amount recovered. A client can be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony. Charles Block will communicate with his clients to get a grasp around the situation at hand. He will let his clients know what the expected outcome can be, how he is handling the process, and how the process is proceeding through New Jersey’s legal system.



Clients can be facing community service, rehabilitation, hefty fines, loss of license or even jail time. Drugs can cast a shadow on an individual’s life and haunt them for years to come. With a drug arrest, individuals may lose their job, impede their ability for future employment and damage their public image.



The attorney Charles Block will protect his clients rights and fight to get the charges decreased or dropped altogether. He takes all of his cases seriously and puts up the best defense in every situation. His track record of success will show prospective clients that he handles every case with the utmost importance. Charles Block will also work to get records expunged so his clients will not have to dread a background check when applying for a job.



In addition to drug charges, Charles Block will represent a wide array of criminal charges, including vandalism, assault and battery, breaking and entering, shoplifting, and weapons charges. For more information about the services of Charles Block, or to request a consultation or his representation, please call 856-741-1495 or fill out an online form on his website today.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation and flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/.