Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Representing Traffic Violation Clients

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- One of the most frustrating things while on the road is getting pulled over. The chance of receiving points on a license could dramatically increase the cost of auto insurance. Many drivers would rather pay a fine than see points appear on their license and Charles Block, a defense attorney in NJ, is announcing that he is now representing clients who have been summoned for traffic violations. There are many traffic offenses in which drivers can receive points on their license, whether it’s speeding, reckless driving, improper passing or running a red light, all of which can have serious consequences on the driver.



Points remain on a driver’s license for multiple years, depending on the amount of points and barring further violations. In New Jersey, three points will be deducted each year a driver’s record is clean. However, driving privileges will be revoked after accumulating 12 points on the license. This can have a detrimental effect on drivers and leave then without transportation to and from work. The attorney Charles Block will work to initiate a plea bargain and get the points minimized to a simple fine.



Charles Block will provide his services to help those that are pulled over for a traffic violation and fail to have an updated insurance card, or have no insurance altogether. There could be hefty fines and community service time for this infringement. Also representing cases for DWI in NJ, Charles Block will fight for his client and personally update them on the proceedings. Failure to provide insurance and driving under the influence are two of the worst occurrences possible for drivers and the process can be lengthy and stressful. Charles Block will ease his clients’ minds and fight for the best possible outcome in any circumstance.



Sometimes drivers can panic and not know what to do after an accident. When drivers leave the scene of an accident, they are ensuring a summons for court, two points on their license, 6-months loss of license and a $2,500.00 to $5,000.00 fine, no matter the damage that was left behind. Charles Block is on his clients’ side and will work to properly defend them and obtain reduced charges, or dropped cases altogether.



For more information or to reach out for a free initial consultation to any traffic problem, call 856-741-1495 or visit his website today.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation, where flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/.