Charles Block, Attorney at Law, Now Taking Criminal Cases in New Jersey

Voorhees, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Charles Block, an attorney in the South Jersey area, is pleased to announce he is now accepting criminal cases in New Jersey. Whether a client feels they have been wrongfully accused or just think the charges are too harsh for the offense, Charles Block, a criminal lawyer in NJ, will fight for his clients to reach an acceptable outcome. Getting charges dropped or lessening the sentence depends on the crime committed.



Handling cases in the various criminal fields, Charles Block will help his clients that have been charged with criminal mischief, breaking and entering, assault and battery, robberies, shoplifting and theft charges, drug charges and any DUI in NJ. While other lawyers work behind the scenes and have little to no contact with the client, Charles Block approaches each case with the same determination and communicates clearly to his clients how the process is proceeding. Whether a client is charged with misdemeanor drug possession or a serious felony, the approach taken by Charles Block will be no different. He has the best interests of the client on his mind at all times and will go to great lengths to protect their rights.



If a juvenile has been charged with a crime, their entire future is at risk. Charles Block understands exactly what is on the line and will continue to take a hard-nosed approach to properly defend juveniles. Facing the possibility of being sent to a juvenile detention center, a boot camp or serving endless hours of community service, Charles Block will work tirelessly in an effort to keep the punishments for juveniles at a minimum.



What ties in with criminal cases is drunk driving charges. While law enforcement is cracking down on drunk driving and public intoxication, the consequences can be severe and yield serious penalties. Whether a client was pulled over for reckless driving or was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint, there is still a chance if the case is handled effectively. There’s no time to wait to contact a DUI lawyer in NJ.



If a client feels they have been treated unfairly or wrongfully accused, Charles Block will sit down and listen to any case with a free initial consultation to get a grasp of the situation. To see if a case has merit or to learn more information about the services of Charles Block, please call 856-741-1495 or make an appointment online today.



About Charles Block

Charles Block has been practicing law since 1984 and has practiced in many areas of law such as criminal law, juvenile law, DUI/DWI, traffic law, real estate law and expungements. He is proud to have been serving those in South Jersey for over 29 years. He knows how misrepresentation can affect someone’s everyday life and will work his hardest on each and every case with a free initial consultation, where flat fees are offered in most cases.



For more Information visit http://www.charlesblock.com/.