Charles Culbertson Looks to Raise Funds via Kickstarter to Launch the Official Website of Tailgate Party2Go

Knoxville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Before Tailgate Party2Go, if someone wanted to throw an outdoor party, they had to spend hours shopping, prepping, and packing coolers. Sometimes several days in advance. Tailgate Party2Go will make such events the envy of everyone with just a few simple clicks.



Once the Tailgate Party2Go website is complete, people can simply visit them online, then they will be directed to make some simple food choices. They will also have to inform how many people they are feeding and where the event will take place. Once that is done, the visitors can checkout and Tailgate Party2Go will start their work.



Tailgate Party2Go starts by finding the UPS store closest to the party site. Then they pack every item required in a high quality shipping cooler. Fresh ground hamburger patties, hot dogs, BBQ, and many more choices are available. They include their special Burger Blend seasoning, chili, or any other sauce one may need. They also provide buns, side items, utensils, plates, serving tray, cooking instructions, and enough dry ice to keep it fresh for 3 - 5 days. A small portable grill is also offered, if needed.



Tailgate Party2Go cooks and prepares everything in a restaurant environment that has been inspected by the state. They have all permits needed to conduct business and prepare food for public consumption. All their equipment is new and the kitchen is exceptionally clean.



This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by Fri, Jul 25 2014 2:15 AM 05:30 and they are offering some incredible early bird specials with discounts exclusively for Kickstarter.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/TC8j5Y



About Tailgate Party2Go

Tailgate Party2Go serves incredible food for different events without the stress. They do all the work, so people can enjoy more time with friends and family.