EZ Corporate Clothing Chips in to Help Emergency Workers in Long Island After Hurricane Sandy

West Hempstead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- EZ Corporate Clothing, based in Long Island, knows firsthand the kind of tragic and devastating effects that Hurricane Sandy had on the region when it swept through, leaving destruction and havoc in its path. Thankfully, the quick efforts and donations made in the aftermath of the storm were able to offer an immediate impact for rescue workers on the scene.



While relief efforts are still underway in areas of New Jersey and New York, including Long Island, which were ravaged by Hurricane Sandy, EZ Corporate Clothing was able to provide invaluable assistance to relief workers in the region, putting its resources and specialties to great use for the community.



The City of Long Beach contacted EZ Corporate Clothing for support, and the team got to work immediately, producing a special order in a matter of days, donating 30 personalized Charles River Navigator jackets to the City of Long Beach in Long Island and its emergency crew and rescue workers.



These are heavyweight, wind and water resistant jackets which kept workers safe, warm and dry as they helped others in need. This was especially crucial as a Nor'easter approached seemingly just as Sandy had passed.



Just as important was the customization of the jackets which EZ Corporate Clothing provided. In the chaotic aftermath and harsh conditions of the storm, city workers, emergency crew and other officials could not be properly identified.



EZ Corporate Clothing screen printed a large City of Long Beach seal on the back of each jacket, with the words Emergency Services. On the front of the jacket was embroidered the specific position of all employees. This helped the crews work more efficiently and helped citizens better identify and contact help.



In addition to the customized jackets, half of which were donated directly by the Charles River company, EZ Corporate Clothing also donated to the City of Long Beach Relief Fund.



Located just 10 miles from Long Beach, the very hard-hit barrier island on the south shore of Long Island, EZ Corporate Clothing is all too well aware of the impact that Hurricane Sandy had on friends, neighbors, family members and everyone in the surrounding communities, and were thankful they were able to chip in and do their small part to support the efforts of tireless relief and rescue officials.



