Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: CRL shares, filed a lawsuit against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 18, 2023. NYSE: CRL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Wilmington, MA based Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.



On February 22, 2023, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Justice Department relating to an ongoing investigation into the supply chain and illegal importation of nonhuman primates for research. The Company has voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia. The Company also warned that the decision to suspend shipments will negatively impact its earnings this year and will reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.



Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) declined from $262 per share on February 08, 2023, to $190.43 per share on June 1, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research, that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice, that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



