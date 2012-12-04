Charles Roberts DDS Announces Special Discounts for Seniors, Veterans and Students

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Dentistry is a field that America has a world-leading reputation in, and its citizens have long benefited from expertise in care, prevention, correction and surgery to have teeth that set an example other countries wish to follow. Charles Roberts DDS (http://www.charlesrobertsdds.com) is one of the dental practitioners continuing this high standard, and his practice in Tucson, AZ has an unparalleled reputation among locals, which is spreading thanks to online social networking advancements like Google Plus.



The practice, run by a dedicated and highly skilled staff, has fully integrated itself into the social media tool, with customer reviews, Google maps location, image gallery and opening hours making it easier than ever to be found in local searches. Social media has provided the practice a means to gain immediate feedback and greater visibility, but that does not mean they have abandoned the good old fashioned methods of earning good will.



The practice takes its reputation seriously, and so does Charles Roberts, recently inducted into the ‘Top Dentists’ for restorative and cosmetic dentistry. He is at the forefront of taking initiatives to ensure the kind words continue, having recently announced special discounts for university and college students, seniors and military veterans.



A spokesperson for the practice explained, “Charles is a U.S. Military veteran as well as a college graduate, so he understands keenly the needs of those sections of the community and has firsthand experience of the hardships they face in going without provisions for their basic needs as a result of their education and service. He firmly believes this shouldn’t be the case, and so is offering a flat-rate discount of fifteen percent on all dental services to military veterans, seniors, and U of A and USC students to help them better afford care or cosmetic dentistry. This initiative is typical of Charles, who has earned the moniker ‘the gentle dentist’ for his personable and empathic approach to patient care.”



About Charles Roberts DDS

Dr. Roberts maintains a level of dental excellence through his advanced training in cosmetic and general dentistry, and an active member of the American Dental Association, Arizona State Dental Association, Southern Arizona Dental Society, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. The practice’s highly skilled staff is friendly and caring and works hard to meet and anticipate their customers’ every need.



For more information, please visit: http://www.charlesrobertsdds.com/