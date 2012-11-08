Charleston Business Journal Profiles Robotic Industrial Truck Leader Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- In an article published in the Charleston Business Journal, titled, “Robotic forklift truck offers options for warehouses,” business reporter Chuck Crumbo noted, Seegrid Corp. has introduced a new robotic forklift that promises to save companies time and money.



“There are no wires, no lasers, no magnetic tape,” said David Noble, Seegrid’s director of sales and marketing. “You don’t need civil engineers to come into your facility and plot GPS coordinates.”



Seegrid’s robotic industrial truck, built on an off-the-shelf Class 1 forklift chassis, is equipped with Seegrid’s vision-guided autonomous navigation system. Robotic trucks can be set up in hours rather than weeks or months, with no IT integration required and no need to modify the facility.



The truck uses a visual guidance system to plot the warehouse layout and memorize routes. Noble said, “The market is demanding robotic trucks and autonomous vehicles. Whether manufacturers or distribution centers, companies are seeing immediate bottom-line impacts. The robotic industrial trucks allows for greater productivity, improved safety, and lower operating costs. Customers order today, ship next week, and start moving pallets the day the robots show up.”



The machine also can perform multiple routes for one shift and easily can be programmed for routes on second and third shifts. The software is easy to modify so that the machine can be adapted for new tasks.



Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th. Seegrid invites readers (http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper) to download the free white paper, The Truth About Robotics.



About Seegrid Corp.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. http://www.seegrid.com, is the leading Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



Seegrid Corporation

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500