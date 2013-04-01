Charleston's Celebrity Daniel Bostic Has a New Website to Better Serve His Fans

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Actor and model Daniel Bostic announces the recently launch of his new designed website, http://www.danielbostic.com, a website devoted to his worldwide ‘Bostiholics’ fans and to those who wish to find out more information about the Charleston’s celebrity.



“As the design needs are constantly changing and evolving, so will my online visibility; I am always striving to provide my fans the latest updates and information in a fast and enjoyable manner, thus, I wanted a cleaner aspect for my website, following the latest Web 2.0 features, as I believe will help to better disseminate my content,” that’s what Daniel Bostic said when he motivated the reason behind his fresh website.



The official website provides comprehensive information about his background, family, interests and hobbies. Moreover, the website covers his complete resume, together with an amazing photo gallery and a sample movie of his latest project.



Daniel’s track record as an actor and also as a model authenticates the fact that he is a talented young man, a rising star in his path towards Hollywood success.



His acting skills, together with his deep rooted principles, values and Christian views are the pillars on which he builds his acting portfolio, having the personal vision to provide a positive impact and inspire his viewers through his projects and activities.



“I just love working with the film community. It’s a beautiful thing when so many people from so many diverse backgrounds can come together and work on a project that entertains and hopefully encourages people.” Daniel Bostic says. “My fans are tremendous important to me – hereby, I invite everybody to check the new website and feel themselves at home. We will be constantly updating the website with new content and we will try to make it as interactive as possible. As my career is growing exponentially, all I want is that my fans be a part of it!”



About Daniel Bostic

A successful actor, Daniel Bostic has proudly deployed his acting skills in TV Shows such as “Army Wives”, “From Darkness Into Light”, “Gone for the Day”, “Secrets in the Fall”, to name just a few. Aside from his prolific acting portfolio, his charismatic and positive attitude has propelled him on multiple print publications for his modeling activity. You probably saw him on American Eagle’s billboard campaign on Times New Square. Learn more about Daniel on IMDB, visit his website, Like him on Facebook or Follow him on Twitter.



