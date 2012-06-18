Charley's Bicycle Laboratory Helping Oklahoma City/ Edmond Area Riders Prepare for Summer Biking

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- The bike specialists at Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory are reminding Oklahoma City and Edmond area bicycle enthusiasts to get their bicycles ready for the summer riding season. In addition to carrying the best bike brands and accessories for novice to pro riders, the Oklahoma City bike specialists of Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory have nearly 50 years of combined experience in expert bike repair, overhaul, maintenance and building.



July and August brings Oklahoma City bicycling season into full swing with charity and tour rides in and around the area like the Norman Conquest charity ride and the weekly rides sponsored by the Oklahoma Bicycle Society. In addition, the growing numbers of commuters and the hundreds of people that ride the many trails and routes throughout the Oklahoma City and Edmond area will be out and about. As another busy biking summer begins, the pros at Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory are urging all bicyclists to get their rides ready with the help of their expert staff. “No matter whether it is a tune-up, rebuild or a new bike purchase, we’re excited to help bicyclists in the area get ready for another great summer of riding,” said Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory Partner Tony Steward.



Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory is the collaboration of three guys with a passion for bikes and people. Serving the Oklahoma City and Edmond area, they bring nearly 50 years of experience in the bike industry. These experts can service and repair old bikes from the garage or any high-end carbon speed machine. Their services include complete tune-ups and overhauls, bike building, fitting and adjustments as well as shipping. They proudly carry and sell Specialized brand bikes for adults and kids, with a broad selection of hybrids, mountain, road and racing bikes available. They also carry parts, accessories, clothing and more from the best brand names.



The bike specialists also conduct semi regular classes to educate riders of all types and skill level. Their comprehensive website features an extensive list of online blogs, news and video logs covering all aspects of biking that are updated daily and can be delivered to every reader’s inbox with simple online signup. “Biking is a way of life for all of us at Charley’s Bicycle Laboratory, and our ultimate goal is to help every person find fun, fitness, health and the community connection that cycling can bring with everything that we do,” said Steward. For more information, please visit http://charleysbicyclelab.com/



About Charley’s bicycle Laboratory

